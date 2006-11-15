CW Heads To Motown

The CW is headed to Motown.



It has expanded its sales operations by opening a new Detroit office and naming 15-year cable sales vet Michelle Castle as director, reporting to Rob Tuck, executive VP of sales and planning for the netlet.

.Castle joins The CW after working in sales at Oxygen. She previously had been VP of Detroit sales for the Hallmark Channel since 2002.

She also held stints in the nation’s auto manufacturing capital at The Weather Channel for eight years and at Turner Broadcast Sales.