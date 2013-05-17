The CW Heading to Apple TV

The CW Network confirmed that it is developing an application that will offer full episode streaming to the Apple TV, marking the first broadcast network to make a broadband connection with the Apple platform.

Like The CW's app for tablets, smartphones, the Xbox 360 and Windows 8, the upcoming Apple TV version will be ad-supported and non-authenticated, meaning access won't be limited to pay TV customers. New episodes of shows such as Nikita, Gossip Girl and The Vampire Diaries will become available the day after their original airing by the broadcast network.

The CW has not announced when the Apple TV app will debut, but "it will be launching soon," according to a CW spokeswoman. Last fall, Comcast became the first MSO to make The CW's primetime shows available on the VOD platform, joining a VOD menu from Comcast that featured shows from CW's fellow broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

