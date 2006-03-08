CW Commits To Second Comedy

The CW has committed to a second comedy pilot, She Said, He Said, from CBS Paramount TV and Warner Bros. Time Warner and CBS are teaming on the new network, which launches in September.

The series, from executive producer Dan Berendsen, supervising producer/writer Heidi Clements, and executive producer Garry Hart, is described as a comedy "about how men and women perceive situations differently."

The new net has already announced one comedy, The Game, a spin-off from UPN's Girlfriends (The CW will also launch with some programming from the folding UPN and WB networks). CW is contemplating a couple more comedies, according to a source.

The CW has already announced four dramas in development: The Runaway, Aquaman, Palm Springs, and Split Decision.