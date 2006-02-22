The CW Adds Two WB Names

The CW has added two WB names to its staff roster.

Mitch Nedick has been tapped as executive VP/CFO for the new network, and Michael Ross has been named executive VP of business affairs. The staff additions were announced Wednesday by CW CEO John Maatta. Both Nedick and Ross will report to Maatta in their new positions.

In his role, Nedick will handle The CW’s financial affairs and daily administration.

Ross will oversee business affairs for the network and deal with all network talent, programming development and license-fee negotiations.

Nedick comes to The CW from the soon-to-be-defunct WB, where he was executive VP, finance and operations, since 2000.

Ross’ previous position was executive VP of business affairs for The WB.

The CW, the new network formed by Warner Bros. and CBS Corp., launches in the fall.