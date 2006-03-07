The CW Adds Five Affils

Hearst-Argyle’s UPN affiliate in Kansas City, Mo., will become a CW outlet when the network debuts in September. Hearst-Argyle runs KCWE under a local marketing agreement and operates the station as part of a duopoly with the company’s local ABC station KMBC.

KCWE beat out two other local stations – Meredith’s WB affiliate KSMO and E.W. Scripps’ independent KMCI – for the affiliation. Kansas City is Nielsen’s 31st-largest TV market.

“We appreciate the confidence that CW management has demonstrated in KCWE and Hearst-Argyle Television in awarding this affiliation,” KCWE General Manager Wayne Godsey said in a statement. “The people at CBS and Warner Bros. have assembled a great team at The CW Network. Their new fall schedule will include the best of both the UPN and the WB Networks. We look forward to our partnership with the new CW as we offer a strong showcase for this programming in Kansas City."

Hearst-Argyle lost out on The CW affiliation in Sacramento, Calif., where it owns The WB affiliate KQCA. CBS-owned UPN outlet, KMAX, will be the market’s CW station.

The CW also Tuesday signed four other affiliates in midsize and small markets. WRWB Rochester, New York, owned by the WB and Time Warner Cable; and WFLI Chattanooga, Tenn., part of Meredith Broadcasting, will be CW affiliates. Both are over-the-air stations.

Additionally, two digital broadcast stations will carry the new network: KVIA El Paso, Texas, owned by News-Press & Gazette; and WBCB Youngstown, Ohio, owned by Vindicator.

The deals bring The CW’s distribution to more than 54% of the U.S.

"As we build The CW's affiliate line-up station-by-station and market-by-market, it's an exciting opportunity to partner with a variety of companies, all of whom share our enthusiasm and optimism about America's fifth broadcast network," said John Maatta, COO, The CW, said in a statement. "Each new affiliate brings its individual strengths to The CW. We look forward to working with these four stations as we maximize the value of our new business relationship."