Cutting Edge

ESPN Taps FOR-A

ESPN has purchased a number of FOR-A products for use in its facility, including a DCC-700 digital color corrector, two CCS-4360 analog color correctors, two FA-830 digital frame synchronizers and two remote control devices for the FA-830, each with color-correction capability. The DCC-700 is a digital component I/O color corrector that provides 32-bit performance with 4:4:4 component processing for balanced, differential or sepia color correction. The CCS-4360, meanwhile, is an analog composite I/O color corrector that provides balanced or differential color correction and a black stretch function.

Discovery's eMotion

Discovery Networks, which has used eMotion's media archiving hosted service for six years to handle and distribute digital images, graphics and logos from its Virtual Library, is the first subscriber to eMotion's CreativePartner Project. The system allows Discovery to streamline the annual process for selecting its core collection of images that will be featured in the network's branding and marketing initiatives for the next year. eMotion's new project service includes setup, hosting, operation and administration of Web-based digital media management for as little as two weeks.

NFL Flies With Ascent

The National Football League (NFL) has re-signed its deal with Ascent Media Group (formerly Liberty Livewire) to provide full-service technical support for the distribution of its NFL Sunday Ticket satellite-television subscription package. The five-year deal calls for Ascent Media to handle downlinking, commercial integration, digital distribution, signal coordination, uplink and monitoring services.

Ascent Media also designed and built a new studio and control room at its Stamford, Conn., production and distribution facility that will be used for NFL host segments.

Maryland Finds Fujinon

Maryland Public Television has chosen six Fujinon lenses for use in its HDTV production. The network recently took delivery of four Fujinon HA26x6.7BESM HD studio lenses as well as an HA13x4.5BERD wide-angle HD ENG-style lens and an HA22x7.8BERD HD telephoto ENG-style lens. The studio lenses will be used with three Sony HDC-900 and one Sony HDC-950 HD cameras, and the field lenses are mounted on two Sony HDC-750 HD cameras in the station's facilities in Owings Mills, Md.

PBS re-ups Virage

PBS has renewed its application service contract with Virage, which will continue to help get video content onto PBS.org. The first contract, in June 2000, involved NewsHour With Jim Lehrer. Programs added include Washington Week, Scientific American Frontiers and PBS Mathline.