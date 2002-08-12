Cutting Edge

KSHB gets an AutoCue

KSHB-TV Kansas City, Mo., will install AutoCue's QSeries newsroom production system. The station will initially install the QNews and QNet parts of the system to handle news production and prompting. The media-management portion of the system will be installed later. When complete, the system will allow journalists to write scripts and browse edited video on PCs at the same time.

New stream version from Optibase

Optibase has introduced a version of its MGW 2000 TV streaming platform for delivery of IP services like broadcast TV over IP-based DSL or fiber networks. It can receive up to six live digital or analog signals, encode them in real time, and stream them in multicast or unicast mode. The new version includes Session Announcement Protocol (SAP) and Session Description Protocol (SDP), allowing channel schedule information to be sent to viewers. Other features include a remote management system.

Winsted's latest

Winsted has introduced the Matrix Modular Console System, incorporating a Xenon overhead dimmable lighting system, an anti-glare monitor bezel with acrylic optical shield, a monitor-positioning system, pullout CPU shelves and a choice of one-, two- or three-tier configuration. A standard two-tier system is 24 in. W x 31.8 in. D x 80 in. H. It has a tube-steel frame and can be made with a variety of surfaces, including DuPont's Corian.

Media 100's 844/X arrives in Canada

Media 100's 844/X system has been installed at Visual Productions, making the Winnipeg facility the first Canadian site to install the system. According to Keith McKenzie, technical director and partner at Visual Productions, the system will make it easier for the company to composite and render material for its commercial clients.

Super Weather

WXIN(TV) Indianapolis is using the Adonis SuperGenesis Live weather system. The PC-based system features 3-D True Type text, fronts and air masses with true drop shadows, and soft or highlighted clouds. It also offers automatic plotting and contouring of domestic data and automatic preparation of ready-to-air contour and temperature maps.

Cooking with Virage

Britain's Thomas Cook TV is using Virage software to help speed up the post-production process. The 24-hour travel channel uses the software to index raw footage, providing immediate and accurate search and retrieval of video.

iBiquity chip

Texas Instruments introduced the first digital baseband chip for digital AM and FM radios last week. The chip, which incorporates digital-signal processing from Texas Instruments and iBiquity's IBOC digital AM and FM technology. The TMS320DRI200 chip is expected to be used in digital radios that will be available next year. An IBOC digital module product is also available, including the hardware and software on a credit-card–size board for use in AM/FM receivers. Digital radio broadcasts are expected to start in the fourth quarter in six markets: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Thomson Grass XTen is global success

Thomson Grass Valley's Xten DD digital production switcher has already found itself popular among broadcasters worldwide. In the U.S., Trinity Broadcast, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., has ordered a switcher with four mix effects, and KERA-TV Dallas is using the system for SD production and passing through its signal for upconversion to HD. Other orders have been placed by TVB Hong Kong, the BBC, Llider TV in Azerbaijan, Canal Sweden and Canal+ France.

Avid a good idea

Disney-MGM Studios' i.d.e.a.s post-production facility has purchased an Avid DS HD editing system for both SD and HD work. The facility also has two Avid 9000s, two Avid 1000s and a Symphony.