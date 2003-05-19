Cutting Edge

BBC's New Beginning

BBC News has signed Genesis Networks to provide the network with a "portable-bandwidth" MPLS/IP video network between New York, London, Washington, Brussels and Paris. The video network allows BBC News to commit available bandwidth anywhere it is needed on the network. Individual video "feeds" will be brought in to BBC Television Centre in London in real time, as requirements change during the day.

Comcast's Real Fun

Beginning in July, Comcast high-speed Internet customers will have access to more than 130 of RealOne's downloadable and online games without having to leave the Comcast broadband home page. Greg Butz, Comcast vice president of marketing and business development, says the objective is to enrich Comcast's online experience with a wide array of broadband services through the broadband home page at Comcast.net. The games join other features like movie trailers and high-resolution photos. The companies are not disclosing terms of the deal.

Leitch Rounds 'Em Up

Canadian broadcaster Craig Media will use Leitch's VR440 shared-storage server, the Opus master-control switcher, and LogoMotion II logo-insertion system for its latest digital cable channel, Stampede. Stampede, which will focus on Western-themed movies, TV series, music and sports, launches this summer.

Ford Gets Sirius

Ford Motor Co. and Sirius have signed a deal whereby Ford will offer satellite radio as a dealer-installed option beginning in September. The deals covers 2004 models of Ford Thunderbird, Mustang, Explorer, Sport Trac and Expedition; Lincoln Navigator, Aviator, LS and Town Car; and the Mercury Mountaineer. Pricing plans will be announced shortly.

Multi-TV DVR Trial

Comcast, Samsung and Ucentric Systems will begin a trial in the Philadelphia area testing Multi-TV DVR capabilities, which extend DVR to TVs throughout the home. Samsung digital set top boxes will incorporate Ucentric's DVR- and home-media-networking software to deliver the services. The trial will begin later this year, and, according to Comcast, TV viewers will be able to select and control individual video recordings from a single in-home recording library shared among multiple television sets. Consumers will also be able to pause a program in one room and pick it up at exactly the same scene on a TV in another room.