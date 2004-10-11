Cutting Edge

Avid Jackpot

Casino

and The Benefactor, the two reality programs shot in HD, were completed using Avid's DS Nitris system for HD post-production. Casino, shot with Panasonic VariCam HD Cinema cameras and edited on 15 Avid Media Composer systems sharing 8TB of storage on an Avid Unity MediaNetwork system, was finished on a Nitris system. The Benefactor

was shot on Sony's HDCam camera at 1080i and edited on Avid Media Composer systems. Matchframe Video, Los Angeles, used Avid DS Nitris operators to color-correct each episode.

Colossus in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Broadcasting is using the OmniBus Colossus playout-automation system in its new digital facility in Hartford, Conn. The automation system controls five channels of playout: one primary HD channel, CPTV2, CPTV Kids, a backup channel and a preview channel. In addition to automating playout to air from an Omneon Spectrum media server, the OmniBus system manages the process of ingesting material from tape to the servers. It will also eventually interface to PBS's NGIS (Next Generation Interconnect System) for program delivery.

ESPN2 HD Is Coming

Launching one HD channel isn't enough for ESPN. The network says ESPN2 HD will roll out on Jan. 6, with a men's college basketball tripleheader. Sports fans can expect the two HD networks to deliver 85 HD telecasts in the first 85 days. By the end of 2005, 300 major events plus 2,000 programs, totaling 6,000 hours, will be seen in high-def.

Siemens, BBC Work Together

The BBC has announced that it has completed the procurement for a 10-year Technology Framework Contract with Siemens Business Services worth almost $ 3.75 billion. As part of the deal, Siemens Business Services has also acquired BBC Technology, the department responsible for the company's technology strategy and development. Siemens will work with its new acquisition to deliver the technology throughout the BBC for the next 10 years. By outsourcing the work, the BBC expects to save around $55 million each year.