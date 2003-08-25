Cutting Edge

Rocky Beginning

OmniBus Systems has opened an office in Denver. The on-air–automation and media-asset–management company's third U.S. office will house sales, management and a centralized service operation. According to CEO Mike Oldham, the company has installations in 14 U.S. markets and expects growth to continue at a rapid pace as it rolls out its G3 technology. The new office is located in the Denver West Office Park, 1536 Cole Blvd., Ste. 210, Lakewood, CO 80401.

HDNet Gets Insight

Insight Communications is the latest cable operator to sign a carriage deal HDNet's two HD networks. Insight Communications VP, programming, Terry Denson considers the HDNet channels a natural fit to his company's HD Pak lineup, which costs $7.95 a month. HDNet and HDNet Movies are available to HDTV Pak customers in Louisville, Ky.; Evansville, Ind.; and Peoria, Ill. Insight will roll out the HDNet networks to other markets in the future, including Champaign-Urbana, Ill.; Galesburg and Bloomington-Normal, Ill.; Springfield, Lincoln, and Decatur, Ill.; Anderson-Noblesville, Ind.; Bloomington, Ind.; Lafayette-Kokomo, Ind.; Covington, Ky.; Lexington, Ky.; and Columbus, Ohio.

WPIX Takes Pulse

WPIX(TV) New York will use Mobility Technologies' Traffic Pulse Networks 2D and 3D graphics beginning Sept. 1. The station is the 20th to sign on for the TPN animated traffic graphics and content, now available in 12 major broadcast markets with nearly 34 million U.S. TV households. WPIX will use the patent-pending 2-D mapping and 3-D animated graphics to offer viewers maps and animated depictions of New York's skyline and points of interest during its morning drive-time traffic reports. Traffic Pulse 2D provides full-color renderings of major roadways, with color-coded representations of vehicles correlating to traffic congestion. The company has also launched two 24-hour fully automated cable traffic products in Chicago and statewide in Texas, providing continual traffic updates for viewers.