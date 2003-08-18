Cutting Edge

Concurrent Looks to NDVR

Concurrent is introducing Real-Time Media, which will enable cable operators to deliver enhanced, automated on-demand services, such as network-based digital video recording (NDVR). The system uses the company's MediaHawk Generation On-Demand Platform and MediaMatrix system. MediaMatrix helps with stream management and storage, making it easier to deal with fluctuating demands. Bruce Bradley, vice president of product development for Concurrent's video-on-demand division, Xstreme, says that NDVR is something satellite operators cannot provide.

Media 100 OK

Clear Channel stations KOKI-TV Tulsa, Okla., and KTFO-TV Tulsa have begun using Media 100's 844/X real-time online vertical editing system, a move that has doubled its production capacity for promos and graphics. KOKI/KTFO Creative Service Manager Charlie Ray says the 844/X's ability to work in real time has been the key timesaver. The unit handles promo spots, IDs and graphics for two stations, three newscasts and an array of episodic shows.

NEP Sings New Song

The NEP Supershooters truck used for ESPN-HD's NFL coverage employs the new Grass Valley Kalypso HD video production switcher and is the first North American user of the Grass Valley C2IP camera control system. The production company, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., used more than 20 Thomson LDK 6000 Worldcam camera systems and the Grass Valley Profile XP Media Platform HD video server.

Sharp, Samsung Tap TV Guide

Sharp and Samsung will incorporate Gemstar-TV Guide's interactive program guide into some of their product lines. Sharp will place the guide into its LCD televisions and digital video recorders in North America, Japan and Europe. Sharp will pay Gemstar license fees based on the number of units sold that include the technology. The agreement does not include a minimum commitment. Samsung's multi-year deal calls for the incorporation of TV Guide On Screen into its digital television and DVRs.