Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO, Extends Contract

National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at the trade association’s helm through 2029. He’s been with NAB since late 2011.

“NAB and its members are thrilled to have Curtis LeGeyt leading our advocacy efforts in Washington and delighted about his contract extension,” Perry Sook, NAB joint board chair and chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, said. “Curtis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and an unwavering dedication to the future of broadcasting, ensuring NAB remains at the forefront of innovation. We are confident in his ability to drive continued success for NAB and its members.”

LeGeyt was named president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters in January 2022 after a stint as chief operating officer. He succeeded Gordon Smith atop the association.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the leadership of NAB,” LeGeyt said. “Representing the broadcast television and radio stations that unite our communities during this transformative period in media is a privilege. The growing importance of our stations in delivering news and information Americans can trust drives my commitment to this vital industry. I am grateful for the faith placed in me by the NAB Board of Directors and our members, and I am committed to an innovation agenda that allows local TV and radio to thrive well into the future for the betterment of our communities.”

During LeGeyt’s tenure as president, the NAB has advocated for policies that it says would level the playing field with big tech, keep access to AM radio in automobiles, prevent a new radio performance fee and further the deployment of ATSC 3.0, among other priorities.

NAB Show took place April 13-17 in Las Vegas, with LeGeyt offering the opening address for thousands of broadcasters.