Curtains for Emeril , Schwartz , UC
Insiders said NBC has finally canceled Emeril Lagasse's primetime sitcom,
Emeril, and fellow newcomers Inside Schwartz and UC:
Undercover will likely be axed by the holidays.
Emeril, which aired seven times in its Tuesday 8 p.m. EST/PST time slot,
averaged 6.8 million viewers and a 2.7 rating/8 share in adults 18 through 49,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
Inside Schwartz has averaged an 8.5/21 in adults 18 through 49 and 17.4
million viewers in its Thursday 8:30 p.m. slot.
And UC has averaged 8.9 million viewers and a 3.6/9 in adults 18
through 49 in nine Sunday night appearances.
NBC executives had no comment.
