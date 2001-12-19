Curtains for Emeril , Schwartz , UC

Insiders said NBC has finally canceled Emeril Lagasse's primetime sitcom,

Emeril, and fellow newcomers Inside Schwartz and UC:

Undercover will likely be axed by the holidays.

Emeril, which aired seven times in its Tuesday 8 p.m. EST/PST time slot,

averaged 6.8 million viewers and a 2.7 rating/8 share in adults 18 through 49,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

Inside Schwartz has averaged an 8.5/21 in adults 18 through 49 and 17.4

million viewers in its Thursday 8:30 p.m. slot.

And UC has averaged 8.9 million viewers and a 3.6/9 in adults 18

through 49 in nine Sunday night appearances.

NBC executives had no comment.