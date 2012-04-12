Curt Hecht Joins Weather Channel as Chief Global Revenue Officer
The Weather Channel has named Curt Hecht to the
newly-created position of chief global revenue officer. Hecht joins the company
after spending 20 years with Publicis Groupe, most recently as CEO of the
VivaKi Nerve Center in Paris.
Hecht will oversee the strategic definition and management
of the company's international business, as well as leading revenue generation
for digital and cable ad sales. Hecht will report to David Kenny, whowas named CEO of The Weather Channel Companies in January 2012.
"This is a huge win for The Weather Channel. Curt has a deep
understanding of our industry, along with the knowledge and insight into the
technologies and platforms that will enable us to serve our current and future
clients as we grow our company both in the U.S. and globally," said Kenny.
"Having had the good fortune of working with Curt in the past, I know his
strengths are in all the key areas that will make us a better partner to our clients
and deepen our relationships in the industry."
Hecht created the VivaKi Nerve Center as a startup within
Publicis Groupe, and led the creation of initiatives such as The Pool and
Audience On Demand (AOD). Kurt Unkel, who was most recently executive VP and GM
of AOD, will assume Hecht's responsibilities as president.
"The Weather Channel has a great brand, scale and leadership
in digital, and a fully distributed cable network. This opportunity will allow
me to be a part of the company's global growth by sharing my perspective and
experience on what agencies and their clients are seeking in a converging media
landscape. This requires the right balance of brand experiences and
data-driven marketing. The Weather Channel is one of the best media
properties across three screens built on what marketers need and want --
social, local and mobile assets. The focus now is on implementation and revenue
growth," said Hecht.
