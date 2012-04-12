Curt Hecht Joins Weather Channel as Chief Global Revenue Officer

The Weather Channel has named Curt Hecht to the

newly-created position of chief global revenue officer. Hecht joins the company

after spending 20 years with Publicis Groupe, most recently as CEO of the

VivaKi Nerve Center in Paris.

Hecht will oversee the strategic definition and management

of the company's international business, as well as leading revenue generation

for digital and cable ad sales. Hecht will report to David Kenny, whowas named CEO of The Weather Channel Companies in January 2012.

"This is a huge win for The Weather Channel. Curt has a deep

understanding of our industry, along with the knowledge and insight into the

technologies and platforms that will enable us to serve our current and future

clients as we grow our company both in the U.S. and globally," said Kenny.

"Having had the good fortune of working with Curt in the past, I know his

strengths are in all the key areas that will make us a better partner to our clients

and deepen our relationships in the industry."

Hecht created the VivaKi Nerve Center as a startup within

Publicis Groupe, and led the creation of initiatives such as The Pool and

Audience On Demand (AOD). Kurt Unkel, who was most recently executive VP and GM

of AOD, will assume Hecht's responsibilities as president.

"The Weather Channel has a great brand, scale and leadership

in digital, and a fully distributed cable network. This opportunity will allow

me to be a part of the company's global growth by sharing my perspective and

experience on what agencies and their clients are seeking in a converging media

landscape. This requires the right balance of brand experiences and

data-driven marketing. The Weather Channel is one of the best media

properties across three screens built on what marketers need and want --

social, local and mobile assets. The focus now is on implementation and revenue

growth," said Hecht.