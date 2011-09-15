Current TV Taps Lewis as EVP, Programming

Current TV has named Shelley Lewis executive vice president, programming, effective Sept. 19.

Lewis will oversee the network's expansion of its programming lineup to include news analysis and political commentary. She will report to Current TV President David Bohrman.

"I've had the great fortune of working with Shelley Lewis in the past, and she's a great fit for what Current is doing," said Bohrman. "She is a great idea person and team leader and has the perfect combination of relationships, experience and entrepreneurial drive to help us establish Current as a new kind of multi-screen news experience for a new kind of news viewer.

Lewis was most recently executive producer of PBS' Need to Know, a weekly newsmagazine. She also co-created Air America Radio, serving as senior programming executive until 2006.