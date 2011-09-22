Current TV Staffs Up

Terry Baker, EVP, executive producer, for Fox Business Network, has joined Current TV as EVP, production.



He is being brought in to help Current TV President David Bohrman's "reinvention" of the channel into a news analysis and political commentary network.



Baker's resume also includes stints at CNBC, CNN, ABC News, and WNBC-TV New York.



The appointment follows the announcement Wednesday that Jason Odell had been tapped as EVP of technology for the channel. He had been a consultant to CNN and before that, VP of broadcast engineering at Universal Music Group.



Bohrman has not put a timetable on the revamp, but told B&C/Multi last month that "you will see a vastly different prime several months down the road than you do now."