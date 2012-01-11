Current TV Names Nelson SVP, Communications

Laura Nelson has been named SVP, communications for Current TV, responsible for corporate communications, internal communications and publicity for the channel.



Nelson comes to Current from communications consultant, The Gilbride Group, representing NBCU and the UN Foundation, among others.



Nelson's resume includes public affairs and communications posts at VH1, Oxygen, Comedy Central and Dan Klores Associates.



Current is in the process of remaking and rebranding itself as a political news and analysis net.