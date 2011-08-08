Current TV Names Bohrman President

David Bohrman has been named president of Current TV, the network announced Monday. The appointment comes two weeks after MarkRosenthal stepped down as CEO.

Network co-founder Joel Hyatt replaced Rosenthal as CEO.

Effective immediately, Borhman will oversee all

programming, production, broadcast operations, digital and technology for

Current TV. He will work closely with Keith Olbermann, chief news officer and

host of Countdown with Keith Olbermann, as well as the company's co-founders Hyatt and Al Gore, chairman.

Borhman joins Current TV from CNN, where he had been SVP

and chief innovation officer worldwide since May. Prior to that appointment, he

served as CNN's senior vice president, programming and Washington, D.C. bureau

chief for the past decade.

"Al [Gore] and I believe that society needs, and audiences want, programming

that delivers more than sound bites. People want an explanation, they want

context, they want understanding. And they want tools that will get them

engaged in making a difference about issues they care about," said Hyatt. "David is highly

skilled in bringing information and clear-eyed analysis on important matters to

multiple screens. And no one can touch David when it comes to developing

innovative ways to tap the zeitgeist and get audiences immersed and involved."