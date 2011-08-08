Current TV Names Bohrman President
David Bohrman has been named president of Current TV, the network announced Monday. The appointment comes two weeks after MarkRosenthal stepped down as CEO.
Network co-founder Joel Hyatt replaced Rosenthal as CEO.
Effective immediately, Borhman will oversee all
programming, production, broadcast operations, digital and technology for
Current TV. He will work closely with Keith Olbermann, chief news officer and
host of Countdown with Keith Olbermann, as well as the company's co-founders Hyatt and Al Gore, chairman.
Borhman joins Current TV from CNN, where he had been SVP
and chief innovation officer worldwide since May. Prior to that appointment, he
served as CNN's senior vice president, programming and Washington, D.C. bureau
chief for the past decade.
"Al [Gore] and I believe that society needs, and audiences want, programming
that delivers more than sound bites. People want an explanation, they want
context, they want understanding. And they want tools that will get them
engaged in making a difference about issues they care about," said Hyatt. "David is highly
skilled in bringing information and clear-eyed analysis on important matters to
multiple screens. And no one can touch David when it comes to developing
innovative ways to tap the zeitgeist and get audiences immersed and involved."
