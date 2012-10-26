Current TV: 'Evaluating Options' Including Possible Sale

Current TV, mostly confirming an item in Friday's New

York Post, said it has "activated" its bankers into exploring

possible strategic options that could include a sale of the 59-million subscriber

network.

The programmer, whose owners include Joel Hyatt and former

Vice President Al Gore, said in a statement: "Current has been approached

many times by media companies interested in acquiring our company. This year

alone, we have had three inquiries. As a consequence, we thought it might be

useful to engage expertise to help us evaluate our strategic options."

The investment bankers are JPMorgan and the Raine Group,

which also will explore possible new sources of funding or strategic

partnerships, someone familiar with the network said.