Current Big East to Be Renamed 'American Athletic Conference'

The current Big East finally has a new name: The American Athletic Conference.

Commissioner Mike Aresco announced Wednesday that the new name will be will be placed across all platforms, associations and media after the 2012-13 sports seasons. The Big East name goes with the "Catholic 7" schools that left to form their own conference.

"We worked with our institutions, sports marketing experts, media partners, and also solicited opinions and reactions from collegiate sports fans to create a compelling list of names," said Aresco. "Versions that included the word ‘American' led every list. American Athletic Conference represents a strong, durable and aspirational name for our reinvented Conference.

The now-named American Athletic Conference has recently-extended media rights agreements with ESPN and CBS Sports.