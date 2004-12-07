Current Affair Is Coming Back

Twentieth Television confirmed Tuesday that it is developing a new version of news magazine A Current Affair, which aired in syndication from 1986-96. Peter Brennan will return to executive-produce.

The new Current Affair is slated to launch next fall on the Fox Television Station Group, which covers 45% of the country. Syndication insiders say the mandate to bring back A Current Affair comes all the way from the top of News Corp., which means Rupert Murdoch.



Murdoch was intimately involved in starting A Current Affair in 1986, recruiting Maury Povich from Murdoch’s Fox-owned station in Washington to anchor the program.

This time around, Povich won’t be involved with the show since he is hosting his own program, NBC Universal’s Maury.

No anchor for the new show has been chosen, says a Twentieth spokesman. A Current Affair made a big splash when it debuted, averaging a 6.4 household rating during the 10 years it was on the air.

Its series high was an 8.3 and it won an Emmy in 1989 for Outstanding Informational Series.