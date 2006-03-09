Current Adds Three to Sales Staff

Cable network Current has added three more to its add-sales staff. Seeta Ziegler was tapped as VP of sales, Los Angeles; Kevin Brown was named director of sales, New York; and Ted Aerni becomes account executive, New York.

Zieger comes from Universal Television Networks, where she was most recently VP of advertising sales.

Brown comes from Fox News Channel, where he was VP of Eastern sales for four years.

Aerni comes from OMD USA, where he was most recently national television supervisor.

Current, the Al Gore/Joel Hyatt network geared toward 18-34 audience, launched in August 2005 and can be seen in 20 million U.S. homes.