Cumming To Snack on Sundance
By Staff
Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will host Sundance Channel’s Friday night cult-movie block, Midnight Snack. The new season, which debuts July 1, will showcase over-the-top films for the late-night crowd.
Midnight Snack airs Friday nights at 12:30am. The season will feature 12 episodes including the mind-bending thriller The Tesseract, the blaxploitation classic Foxy Brown, and the comic melodrama/thriller Die Mommie Die!.
Bob Odenkirk (HBO's Mr. Show) hosted the segment when it launched in March 2004.
Cumming was recently seen in Showtime’s Reefer Madness, a tongue-in-cheek musical comedy adaptation of the 1936 classic anti-marijuana propaganda film. His recent roles include those in X2: X-Men United and Spy Kids 3. On the New York stage, Cumming has appeared in Elle, Design for Living and Cabaret (for which he won the Tony).
