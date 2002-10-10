Culliton to head KNXV

John M. Culliton, who ran stations in Minneapolis and Los Angeles for the CBS

group during the 1990s, has been named vice president and general manager of

Scripps' KNXV(TV) Phoenix.

Since leaving KCBS-TV, Culliton helped to found Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., which co-owns and operates Web sites for major broadcast companies, and

Digital Cyclone Inc., an online and wireless service affiliated with Belo Corp. and

IBS.

Culliton succeeds Brad Nilsen, who is leaving KNXV after 21 years but will

continue as a consultant, Scripps said.