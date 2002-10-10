Culliton to head KNXV
John M. Culliton, who ran stations in Minneapolis and Los Angeles for the CBS
group during the 1990s, has been named vice president and general manager of
Scripps' KNXV(TV) Phoenix.
Since leaving KCBS-TV, Culliton helped to found Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., which co-owns and operates Web sites for major broadcast companies, and
Digital Cyclone Inc., an online and wireless service affiliated with Belo Corp. and
IBS.
Culliton succeeds Brad Nilsen, who is leaving KNXV after 21 years but will
continue as a consultant, Scripps said.
