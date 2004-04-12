Cubs a Winner for WGN
The Chicago Cubs, whose season ended in a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Marlins last year, have begun the new year with some heartening ratings numbers for WGN-TV Chicago.
The Friday night, 15-inning contest with the Atlanta Braves averaged an 11.8 rating/21 share in households, according to the station, tops in prime time and the biggest number for a Cubs game in April in a Dusty Baker's dozen (that's 13) years.
A Sunday contest--again with the Braves--also won its afternoon time period.
