Cubs Clobber the Competition for WGN

WGN-TV’s move to secure rights to retransmit ESPN’s Major League Baseball playoff coverage in-market paid off big-time

The Chicago Cubs’ victory over the Atlanta Braves Oct. 1 earned a huge 21.1 rating/30 share in Chicago to dominate the night.

It also helped to turn the season premiere of Smallville

into "Giantville." The show did a 10.4 rating/15 share, up 148% over last year’s season opener.

WGN-TV has another Cubs broadcast Friday night.