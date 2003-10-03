Cubs Clobber the Competition for WGN
WGN-TV’s move to secure rights to retransmit ESPN’s Major League Baseball playoff coverage in-market paid off big-time
The Chicago Cubs’ victory over the Atlanta Braves Oct. 1 earned a huge 21.1 rating/30 share in Chicago to dominate the night.
It also helped to turn the season premiere of Smallville
into "Giantville." The show did a 10.4 rating/15 share, up 148% over last year’s season opener.
WGN-TV has another Cubs broadcast Friday night.
