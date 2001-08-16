Cubix culls win for Kids WB!

The debut of new 3D-CGI animated series Cubix led Kids WB! to victory in all key demos on Saturday Aug. 11.

Cubix debuted at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT with strong showings among boys 2-11 (5.2 rating/21 share) and boys 6-11 (5.8/24). Kids WB! overall topped the network competition on Aug. 11 with a 2.8/14 in kids 2-11, a 3.4/16 in kids 6-11, 3.8/17 in boys 2-11 and 4.1/19 in boys 6-11, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among kids 2-11, ABC finished second with a 1.9/10, followed by Fox Kids at 1.7/8 and CBS at 1.6/9.

- Joe Schlosser