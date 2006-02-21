CTPAA Names Award Winners

Cox Communications of Baton Rouge has won the Cable Television Public Affairs Association's (CTPAA) ESPN Good Sports award, while VH1 will get the group's Joel A. Berger Award.

The ESPN award, for "outstanding community involvement through education and athletics," goes to Cox's Football, Food and Families program, a multimedia campaign combining high school football and food banks to fight hunger.

The Berger award, for an AIDS awareness public-affairs campaign, goes to VH1's "Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Malaria, and Tuberculosis."

The awards will be given out at the Beacon Awards ceremony Tuesday, March 21, in Washington.