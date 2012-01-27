CTO Aneesh Chopra Exiting

The White House confirmed Friday that Aneesh Chopra was

exiting as the country's first chief technology officer.

"Aneesh found countless ways to engage the American people

using technology, from electronic health records for veterans, to expanding

access to broadband for rural communities, to modernizing government

records," said the president in a statement. "His legacy of

leadership and innovation will benefit Americans for years to come, and I thank

him for his outstanding service."

Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro

praised Chopra for an "impressive legacy," saying that he

"helped spread a culture of transformation through technology and innovation."

Chopra had FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's back on his

effort to craft network neutrality rules.

"President Obama is strongly committed to net

neutrality in order to keep an open Internet that fosters investment,

innovation, consumer choice, and free speech," said Chopra back in

December 2010 when the FCC's net neutrality draft order was released. "The

announced action by FCC Chairman Genachowski, building on the work of Chairman

Waxman's collaborative effort to craft legislation in this area, advances this

important policy priority," he said at the time.