CTAM: UFC's White: Fighting the Good Fight for PPV

Though he's now an international programmer whose conquests

include 80 million viewers for events on free TV in Brazil, Ultimate Fighting

Championship president Dana White says he's basically still a promoter

overseeing a pay-per-view operation.

"We are a pay-per-view business," White said at a

Multichannel News cosponsored breakfast event Monday at the CTAM Summit.

"That's what we are. We look at ourselves as a pay-per-view company."

UFC's seven-year, $700-million pact with Fox for broadcast

and basic-cable distribution -- including essentially reprogramming a small

network, Fuel TV, in the process -- "is a way to build stars" for the live and

PPV events, White told moderator and Multichannel

News programming editor R. Thomas Umstead.

That focus is understandable when you consider the

international markets where UFC is taking its male-focused, 18-to-34-enticing,

mixed-martial-arts fare.

Consider that UFC is headed to China, for a Fuel contest in

Macau in November, to India, where 300 million people are in the target demo

with a growing economy, according to White.

There's no pay-per-view in Brazil, White said, but UFC

programming is on a $25-per-month premium channel now in 420,000 homes.

"When we put on fights down there, 80 million people watch

the fights on free TV down there," White said. "There are only 200 million

people in the country; that's how popular it is."

The exposure also drives event revenue -- and merchandise

sales, including some unusual ones. White said a manufacturer there did a

licensing deal to produce UFC underwear.

"How stupid is that?" he said. Well, 150,000 pairs sold the

first day, according to White. "That's how big Brazil is."

When White and his partners bought UFC in 2001, cable

operators wouldn't carry mixed martial arts events on pay-per-view because of

negative perceptions about its violent content. "Porn is on pay-per-view and we

were not allowed on pay-per-view; that was the uphill battle we had," White

said, drawing chuckles.

He recognized that the athleticism of the fighters would be

appealing to viewers, if marketed right.

Today, UFC programming is in 185 countries, in 22 languages

and 1 billion homes, White said.

He said UFC is "not even close" to having enough ethnically

diverse stars, especially to appeal to the dynamic Hispanic market. But UFC is

working on that. "Believe me; I am scouring South America right now looking for

the next guy."