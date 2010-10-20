CTAM Summit: Rutledge: Fox Demands 'Innappropriate' Given Economy Status

Complete Coverage: CTAM Summit 2010

New Orleans - Cablevision Systems COO

Tom Rutledge said at the CTAM Summit closing general in New Orleans the

biggest factor in Cablevision's now 5-day-old carriage dispute with Fox

Networks is the country's jobless rate and the underlying anemic

economy.

Cablevision and Fox continue to disagree on compensation for Fox

broadcast and cable outlets, even as Federal Communications Commission

chairman Julius Genachowski urged the parties to bury their differences and reach a deal.

Fox pulled broadcast stations

in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia as well as cable networks Fox

Deportes, Nat Geo Wild and Fox Business Network on Oct. 16 after talks

on retransmission payments did not lead to an agreement.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.