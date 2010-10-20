CTAM Summit: Rutledge: Fox Demands 'Innappropriate' Given Economy Status
Complete Coverage: CTAM Summit 2010
New Orleans - Cablevision Systems COO
Tom Rutledge said at the CTAM Summit closing general in New Orleans the
biggest factor in Cablevision's now 5-day-old carriage dispute with Fox
Networks is the country's jobless rate and the underlying anemic
economy.
Cablevision and Fox continue to disagree on compensation for Fox
broadcast and cable outlets, even as Federal Communications Commission
chairman Julius Genachowski urged the parties to bury their differences and reach a deal.
Fox pulled broadcast stations
in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia as well as cable networks Fox
Deportes, Nat Geo Wild and Fox Business Network on Oct. 16 after talks
on retransmission payments did not lead to an agreement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.