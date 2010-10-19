CTAM Summit: Harvard'sMoon Says Ignore Your Critics

Complete coverage of CTAM Summit 2010

New

Orleans -- If you want to differentiate yourself from the herd, embrace your

negatives, ignore your critics and above all, don't listen to your customers.

That was the takeaway from Harvard Business School's Youngme Moon during a

lively opening session on day two of the CTAM Summit. And if it wasn't exactly

a touchy-feely paean to the dogged determination of the American business

community to super-serve customers, it offered food for thought for a CTAM

community that also prizes creativity.

The

incredible array of choices available to consumers, Moon asserted, and the

drive of businesses to stay hyper-competitive, has pounded every product and service

into a remarkable "sameness."

"And

what's perplexing," said Moon, "is everyone ... cares so deeply about

differentiation. They're not only committed to it. They are somewhat obsessed

with it. It's all they want to talk about. And yet ... all I see around me is

sameness."

Moon

offered a case study: shopping for new furniture. It is a task consumers avoid

because all around them are similarly looking furniture retailers offering an

enormous yet similar selection of sofas and dining room tables and homogenous

services (free delivery, lifetime guarantee). This creates dissonance.

"You

find yourself resenting the burden that you're going to be stuck with a living

room set for the rest of your life ... you surround your customers with helpful

benefits and they complain about those benefits," said Moon. "It is a classic

case of the cure devolving into the disease."

The

companies that have truly caught fire, that have energized consumers, and

inspired rabid brand loyalty are those companies that say no to their customers,

said Moon. Like Ikea.

"A

trip to Ikea can be an enormous hassle," observed Moon. "There is very little

stylistic differentiation. Good luck finding sales people at Ikea." And then

there is the "monumental" task of putting the store's furniture together when

you get home.

Ikea,

adds Moon, "refuses to give its customers benefits that its competitors

routinely give their customers."

And

yet, it is the discount furniture retailer with an "army" of loyal customers.

The

Mini Cooper is another study in reverse marketing psychology. It was introduced

eight years ago, before the economic recession and the implosion of the U.S.

auto industry, when monster gas-guzzlers were still flying off car dealer lots.

And yet, far from attempting to disguise or divert potential customers'

attention from the car's diminutive dimensions, the entire marketing campaign

for the Mini Cooper emphasized its tiny size.

And

there are stalwart examples of this reverse-psychology approach to building

brands among media companies. Apple, which Moon (correctly) asserted is among

the most "arrogant" companies to burn up the NASDAQ.

"Apple's

willingness to forge an independent path almost necessitates that it be willing

to ignore what the world is telling it to do," said Moon.

And

Twitter.

"The

thing that the critics laughed at the most was the 140-character limit," she

said.

But

it was precisely that small-bite approach to news and social networking that

has differentiated Twitter, catapulting the company into the Zeitgeist in a few

short years.

Another

example: Google's advertising platform. It completely eliminates the

possibility for creativity; no images, static font and color. But it is

precisely those limitations, says Moon, that "allowed Google to build an

advertising platform simpler, more flexible and more powerful than any

advertising platform on earth."

"If

you want to be different," said Moon, "you must be willing to ignore your

critics and in some cases your customers too."

For

an ever-fractioning media industry captive to the tyranny of minute-by-minute

ratings and increasingly sophisticated ethnographic, psychographic and

demographic data and instant access to customer feedback, it is a bold

challenge.