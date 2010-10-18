CTAM Summit 2010: USA Launches "Characters Unite" Tour

Complete CTAM Summit 2010 coverage

USA

Network will team with cable operators to launch a five-city

"Characters Unite" tour showcasing real-life personal stories of bigotry

and discrimination.

The "Characters Welcome" network - in

conjunction with non-profit storytelling organization The Moth and Cox

Communications - will create the tour, which features five to six

everyday people "storytellers" sharing a true, personal experience of

bigotry or discrimination in front of a live audience. The tour launches

tonight (Oct. 18) here in New Orleans with a "Characters Unite"-themed

"Mainstage" storytelling show, according to Alexandra Shapiro, senior

vice president, Brand Marketing and Digital USA Network. Cox Louisiana SVP and GM Jacqui Vines will participate

as a storyteller in the New Orleans show, which will be hosted by

actress Angela Bassett.

New York, Chicago, Denver and Seattle will also host tours later this year and into 2011, said Shapiro.

"At

the end of the day through the tour we really want people to question

their own filters and behaviors in an effort to create a more tolerant

society," Shapiro said. "We don't in any way think we're going to

eradicate hatred and prejudice, but if we can play a small role in

encouraging people to dialogue about these issues and question right and

wrong, we'll make a small contribution to we hope the betterment of

society."

