CTAM Summit 2010: USA Launches "Characters Unite" Tour
USA
Network will team with cable operators to launch a five-city
"Characters Unite" tour showcasing real-life personal stories of bigotry
and discrimination.
The "Characters Welcome" network - in
conjunction with non-profit storytelling organization The Moth and Cox
Communications - will create the tour, which features five to six
everyday people "storytellers" sharing a true, personal experience of
bigotry or discrimination in front of a live audience. The tour launches
tonight (Oct. 18) here in New Orleans with a "Characters Unite"-themed
"Mainstage" storytelling show, according to Alexandra Shapiro, senior
vice president, Brand Marketing and Digital USA Network. Cox Louisiana SVP and GM Jacqui Vines will participate
as a storyteller in the New Orleans show, which will be hosted by
actress Angela Bassett.
New York, Chicago, Denver and Seattle will also host tours later this year and into 2011, said Shapiro.
"At
the end of the day through the tour we really want people to question
their own filters and behaviors in an effort to create a more tolerant
society," Shapiro said. "We don't in any way think we're going to
eradicate hatred and prejudice, but if we can play a small role in
encouraging people to dialogue about these issues and question right and
wrong, we'll make a small contribution to we hope the betterment of
society."
