CTAM Summit 2010: Swinging Into Action
The
Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing is extending a
warm Big Easy welcome to attendees of its 2010 Summit--it's just not to as many as people as the cable industry's marketing organization had been hoping to greet.
"It
looks like we're going to be down from our target [of 1,900]," CTAM
president and CEO Char Beales said in an interview last week. "We're
still registering so we don't have a complete view of attendance just
yet."
Beales said that while the CTAM Summit, scheduled today through
Wednesday at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, has added new companies
to its base of attendees, there has been a falloff relative to some
sending as many as mid-level executives in the past or, sadly, because
of attrition.
"There's no secret a lot of companies have scaled back
because of the economy," said Beales, noting that the Summit - whose
tagline is "Connect. Innovate. Succeed." - still will be host to many
executives at the vice president level or higher.
