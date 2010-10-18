CTAM Summit 2010: Swinging Into Action

Complete coverage of CTAM Summit 2010

The

Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing is extending a

warm Big Easy welcome to attendees of its 2010 Summit--it's just not to as many as people as the cable industry's marketing organization had been hoping to greet.

"It

looks like we're going to be down from our target [of 1,900]," CTAM

president and CEO Char Beales said in an interview last week. "We're

still registering so we don't have a complete view of attendance just

yet."

Beales said that while the CTAM Summit, scheduled today through

Wednesday at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, has added new companies

to its base of attendees, there has been a falloff relative to some

sending as many as mid-level executives in the past or, sadly, because

of attrition.

"There's no secret a lot of companies have scaled back

because of the economy," said Beales, noting that the Summit - whose

tagline is "Connect. Innovate. Succeed." - still will be host to many

executives at the vice president level or higher.

