CTAM Sets Speakers for Orlando Events

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing has set the speakers for its upcoming CTAM Insights and CTAM Summit conferences in Orlando, Fla., the first time in the organizations 37-year history that the two events have been co-located in the same place.

The events will be held Oct. 14-16 at the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando.

Cablevision Systems vice president of direct marketing Kathy Filosa, NBCUniversal senior vice president of strategic and primary research Janet Gallent and Seidmon Associates president Steve Seidmon are co-chairs of the Insights conference. They are also featured speakers at the event with NBCUniversal Global Networks president, research & media development Alan Wurtzel.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.