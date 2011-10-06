CTAM in NY: Harvard's Piskorski: Marketers Are Using Facebook Wrong

The

online world allows for interaction that would not be as easy in the

"offline" world, yet most marketers have no idea how to effectively use

it.

That

was according to Misiek Piskorski, associate professor of business

administration at Harvard Business School during the "Unconventional

Social Media" session at CTAM in NY Wednesday.

"At

some fundamental level, it's really interesting to see what other

people are doing... but in the offline world, it's [a bit] awkward to

ask," said Piskorski. "It would be really strange if I asked [a random

person], ‘What did you do last Saturday, can I see pictures?'"

It's

that type of interaction that Facebook allows, but he argues that

marketers miss out because they think that setting up fan pages or

simply posting ads on the side will do the trick.

Piskorski

argues that ads on the side of Facebook pages don't work because people

that's not what people are there for. Piskorski said that 70% of

Facebook activity is spent "stalking" people (reading status updates,

looking at pictures etc.) and don't want to leave the site for an ad.

Facebook

pages don't work either because -- as in the case of Best Buy -- their

wall was used mainly for complaints. "People know you can't really be

‘friends' with a company," said Piskorski.

Piskorki

says that marketers need to tap into the social component of Facebook.

He said that companies need to "actively think about ways you can

connect people to eachother."

One

such company that Piskorski says should be the standard for effectively

using Facebook is Zynga, a social network game developer. One of their

more popular games, CityVille, allows for each user to build their own

online city within Facebook, which can be shared and "visited" by their

Facebook friends. The point Piskorski made was that they key component

to this game is that to succeed the user has to interact with other

Facebook users who play the game (20 million people play every day).

Ebay

is one of the few companies, as Piskorski noted, that have tapped into

the true value of Facebook, by allowing "group" purchases. Users who are

signed up can post on their wall that they are trying to buy a

particularly expensive item and can ask their Facebook friends (or

anyone who can see their profile), to "pitch in" and help pay for the

item.

"The

online world really helps us to step in and achieve these very simple

tasks that effect a lot of people and very interesting," said Piskorski.