CTAM in New York Bolsters Speaker Roster With Piskorski, Lubars

CTAM in New York has added a pair of speakers to its upcoming conference in October.

Mikołaj "Misiek" Jan Piskorski, associate professor, business administration in the strategy unit at the Harvard Business School, and David Lubars, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO America, have been added to the confab's roster of executives.

CTAM in New York will be held Oct. 5-7 at The New York Marriott Marquis.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.