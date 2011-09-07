CTAM Names Bodenheimer 2011 Grand TAM Winner

George Bodenheimer, president, ESPN and ABC Sports and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, has been named the recipient of the 2011 Grand TAM.

CTAM's board of directors chose Bodenheimer to receive the marketing group's highest individual honor, which recognizes an individual's talent as well as their commitment to ensuring the future of the cable industry through marketing and education.

CTAM president and CEO Char Beales will present Bodenheimer with the Grand TAM award during CTAM in New York City's (formerly the CTAM Summit) general session, "Get the Edge on What's Next" on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10:15 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.

"If you look in the dictionary under 'cable trail-blazer,' you'll find George's picture," said Beales in announcing Bodenheimer as the Grand TAM honoree. "He has achieved unimaginable results for ESPN, ABC and Disney and his path to leadership mirrors that of ESPN itself. From his tenure as a member of the CTAM board of directors, George has been an involved supporter of our organization."

Bodenheimer ranks as the sports giant' longest-tenured top executive. In 1998, he was named ESPN's fifth president.

In 2003, he was also appointed president of ABC Sports, overseeing all the multimedia sports assets of The Walt Disney Co., and in 2004 he assumed the role of co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, encompassing strategic planning for Disney's media assets.

Bodenheimer also elevated the company's numerous corporate outreach initiatives, most notably with The V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach and commentator Jim Valvano. The V Foundation has raised more than $100 million since 1993 and 100% of cash donations go directly to research.

A member of the NCTA board, Bodenheimer joined the ESPN after college in January 1981 as a driver in the mailroom. A graduate of Denison University, he holds a B.A. degree in economics.