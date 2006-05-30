CTAM Names Award Winners

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) has tapped 10 industry members to receive its TAMI and Rainmaker Awards.

The awards, for "volunteer service and extraordinary leadership" and promoting industry growth, respectively, will be given out July 17-19 at the organization's annual summit in Boston.

And the Rainmaker winners were Channing Dawson, Scripps Networks; Stacy Gordon, Comcast; Louise Mooney, JLM Partners; Donna Perkins, Comcast; Kevin Potente, Cablevision.

The Tami awards went to Artie Bulgrin, ESPN; Steve Goldmintz, AE Feldman;

Steve Leblang, FX/Fox Cable Networks; Holly Leff-Pressman, Nielsen Entertainment; and Steve Schiffman, National Geographic Channel.