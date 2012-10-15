CTAM: Making ‘TV Everywhere' Ubiquitous

Operators and program distributors have to work together to

make TV Everywhere a more attractive and known viewing option for cable

viewers, according to executives on a CTAM Summit panel.

Speaking at the "Marketing the Anytime, Anywhere Content

Experience" panel late Sunday afternoon, NBCUniversal Digital Distribution

executive vice president of digital distribution Ronald Lamprecht said the TV Everywhere

platform would benefit if there were a uniform marketing message that could run

across various platforms, but right now, technological challenges hamper those

efforts.

Rogers Communications senior vice president of content David

Purdy added that consumers should be able to choose the same library of content

across all platforms. "Ubiquity of the offer across all platforms is critical,"

he said. "[The consumer] does not understand why some deals are different than

others."

Purdy added the industry should not seek a quick return on

investment, but rather allow the business to develop and mature before

determining making decisions on how much content will be offered vis a vis

other revenue-generating platforms such as Netflix.

But Mark Garner, the panel's moderator and A+E Networks

senior vice president of distribution and business development, analytics and

marketing, argued that it's reasonable for networks to expect a financial

return, given their investment in programming.

"We're now being asked to remodel how we monetize that

model, so it's a very reasonable conversation to figure out how we bring back

the dollar that we spend by putting this content on additional [platforms]," he

said.

With regards to advertising on the TV Everywhere platform,

FreeWheel senior vice president of revenue and strategy Frans Vermeulen said

many advertisers aren't even aware of TV Everywhere, but ad agencies are

beginning to see it as a potential outlet.