CTAM to Lay Off One-Fourth of Staff

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

will lay off about one-fourth of its employees by the end of 2012, after the group's

decision to discontinue its CTAM Summit and Insights Conference flagship events

and shift away from individual memberships.

CTAM will eliminate eight position at year end, out of 33

total employees currently, president and CEO Char Beales said. Most of those

are staffers who have worked on the conferences and individual memberships.

Beales confirmed she will remain with CTAM.

Beales called the

demise of CTAM Summit and the Insights research conference an "evolutionary

change." The events became unsustainable after several MSOs dramatically

consolidated their marketing organizations and programmers followed suit by

closing affiliate sales offices in the field, according to Beales.

"There are just fewer people," she said. "To do a Summit at

the level the members expect takes a disproportionate amount of resources of

the member companies."

