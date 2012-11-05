CTAM to Lay Off One-Fourth of Staff
The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing
will lay off about one-fourth of its employees by the end of 2012, after the group's
decision to discontinue its CTAM Summit and Insights Conference flagship events
and shift away from individual memberships.
CTAM will eliminate eight position at year end, out of 33
total employees currently, president and CEO Char Beales said. Most of those
are staffers who have worked on the conferences and individual memberships.
Beales confirmed she will remain with CTAM.
Beales called the
demise of CTAM Summit and the Insights research conference an "evolutionary
change." The events became unsustainable after several MSOs dramatically
consolidated their marketing organizations and programmers followed suit by
closing affiliate sales offices in the field, according to Beales.
"There are just fewer people," she said. "To do a Summit at
the level the members expect takes a disproportionate amount of resources of
the member companies."
