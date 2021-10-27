CTAM Honors NCTA’s Rob Stoddard with Beacon Award

Rob Stoddard, the retiring senior VP of communications and association affairs at NCTA–The Internet & Telecommunications Association, will be honored by CTAM as the winner of its 2021 Beacon Award for Communications Excellence.

Rob Stoddard (Image credit: NCTA)

Stoddard, who is responsible for the industry group’s member relations and industry-wide public affairs efforts, as well as its relationships with other industry trade associations and societies, told NCTA staffers last Friday (Oct. 22) that he would retire from the organization effective Jan. 3, 2022.

The Beacon Award recognizes “distinguished communications leaders who epitomize success in the discipline, demonstrate innovation and inspire excellence in others,” CTAM said in a statement.

“Rob is an extraordinary communications executive, a mentor and trusted ally to many in our business,” CTAM president and CEO Vicki Lins said. “His insights and guidance helped cultivate opportunities during challenging times and foster collaboration within our industry to ultimately achieve greater success.”

Prior to taking on the senior VP role, Stoddard had headed up NCTA’s communications department for 15 years. He also served as a top communications executive for major cable operators such as AT&T Broadband, MediaOne Group and Continental Cablevision.

In addition to Stoddard, CTAM also announced its 2021 TAMI Award winners. The TAMI Awards honor individuals for “their exceptional contributions to initiatives critical to driving the continued success of the industry,” CTAM said.

The 2021 TAMI Awards nominees (from l.): Tony Maldonado, Chris Hebbard, Steven Gorman and Alfred Perry. (Image credit: CTAM)

The 2021 TAMI nominees and their respective initiatives are:

Retention and Mover Marketing

• Tony Maldonado, VP of consumer marketing Strategy, Cox Communications;

Business Services

• Chris Hebbard, senior marketing manager, Spectrum Business;

• Steven Gorman, channel marketing manager, Cox Business;

Piracy and Password Sharing

• Alfred Perry, VP, intellectual property protection and S&P, AMC Networks.