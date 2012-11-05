CTAM Is Ending Summit, Insights Conferences

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

is pulling the plug on the annual CTAM Summit -- which will end its run after

37 years -- and Insights conference, citing "structural changes" in the

marketing organizations of its 90 corporate members.

The CTAM Summit debuted in 1976, while the Insights

conference started as a research workshop in 1982. The 2013 CTAM Summit and

Insights conferences had been scheduled for the end of cable's Diversity Week

in New York City.

In addition, the group said in an announcement Monday it

will shift from its current mix of individual and corporate memberships to a

corporate-centric business model. Corporate member MSOs, content providers and

suppliers will designate employees to participate in corporate programs and

have access to all CTAM benefits, without paying incremental individual dues,

the association said. Individuals who are not employed by corporate members may

continue to join CTAM at 2012 rates.

