CTAM Is Ending Summit, Insights Conferences
The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing
is pulling the plug on the annual CTAM Summit -- which will end its run after
37 years -- and Insights conference, citing "structural changes" in the
marketing organizations of its 90 corporate members.
The CTAM Summit debuted in 1976, while the Insights
conference started as a research workshop in 1982. The 2013 CTAM Summit and
Insights conferences had been scheduled for the end of cable's Diversity Week
in New York City.
In addition, the group said in an announcement Monday it
will shift from its current mix of individual and corporate memberships to a
corporate-centric business model. Corporate member MSOs, content providers and
suppliers will designate employees to participate in corporate programs and
have access to all CTAM benefits, without paying incremental individual dues,
the association said. Individuals who are not employed by corporate members may
continue to join CTAM at 2012 rates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.