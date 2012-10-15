CTAM: Carriage Spats Won't Go Away, Nets Concede

The carriage fights with content providers that are becoming

commonplace in the cable industry are unfortunately not going anywhere,

panelists conceded at a CTAM Summit session Monday afternoon.

"It's a model that's not working exactly right, right now,"

Judy Meyka, executive VP of programming at the National Cable Television

Cooperative, said. "There are problems. There's a lot more to come."

DirecTV VP of programming acquisitions Dan Hartman added:

"It's unfortunate, but we spend as much time prepping for the battle as getting

the deal done. That's a bad place to be."

Part of the hang-up is the escalating prices, which

sometimes see cable operators being asked to pay hundreds of millions of dollars

in fees for broadcast channels that were free 10 years ago. That's bound to

drive innovation to circumvent the process, whether through services like Aereo

or mobile DTV, one panelist said.

"For that kind of

money somebody will figure out a dongle that works pretty well and it will

flatten out the negotiations again," Allan Singer, senior VP of programming for

Charter Communications, said. "I understand that things have changed and they

now have a dual revenue stream, but these negotiations are just not working."

Andrew Rosenberg, senior VP of content acquisition for Time

Warner Cable said one silver lining he sees, at least for MVPDs, is that since

disruptions are across the industry, running to a competing distributor is not

a great option for the consumer anymore.

"Everybody's customers are getting trained that this is part

of the landscape," he said. "The programming community is going be a lot more

reluctant to weather disruption if it's not going to have an effect on the

distributor. There is an opportunity for things to settle down."

One reason the discussions are harder these days is the

importance of TV Everywhere to each of the negotiating parties. While TV Everywhere

doesn't mean an equal experience for all networks (for example, news or sports

don't on a time-delay basis, but it's fine for an HBO Go), it is equally

important to everyone now.

"A few years ago it

was a maybe. Now this is important to all of us in different way than it was a

few years ago," Rosenberg said. "I think most programmers now come to the table

assuming that TV Everywhere is part of the deal."

Added Singer: "It's the slowest part of the deal now because

it's all new," because sorting through issues of technology, security and

consumer privacy all take time.