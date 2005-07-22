CTAM ‘05 Stakes Its Claims in Philly

Upwards of 3,000 cablers are expected at the annual Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing conference, which runs July 24-26 in Philadelphia. Since the industry event will take place in cable giant Comcast’s backyard, it’s not surprising that company chairman and CEO Brian Roberts will be queried by CNN’s Larry King on the last day of the confab.

Other notables spotlighted at CTAM this year include Rainbow Media Holding’s CEO Josh Sapan and Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide’s Chairman and CEO Shelly Lazarus. The connection between sports and cable will be explored in a session featuring Brian France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, and Jonathan Kraft, vice chairman of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

More information is available on the CTAM Web site (http://www.ctam.com/).