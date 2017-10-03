CTA Shocked, Saddened By Shooting in 'Second Home'

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which holds its annual convention in Las Vegas, weighed in on the tragic mass shooting there.



"We are all shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting last night in Las Vegas," said CTA President Gary Shapiro. "As host to CES, the city is like a second home to the entire CES family. We, like so many across the nation, are waiting to hear that our family and friends are safe. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Las Vegas community."



CES draws over 100,000 attendees to Las Vegas, essentially becoming a city within a city for those several days.