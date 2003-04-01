CSTV to launch on DirecTV

With its April 7 launch approaching, College Sports Television Network has

signed up its first distributor.

DirecTV Inc. will carry CSTV on its "Sports Pack" sports tier.

CSTV cofounder Brian Bedol -- who also started up Classic Sports Network before

selling out to ESPN -- said the network is in active discussions with major MSOs

and will unveil other carriage deals in the next 30 days.

CSTV will go on the air around 11:30 p.m. EST April 7, right after the NCAA

Men's Basketball Tournament final. Its debut program with be a 2003 men's

college-basketball year-in-review show.

About one-half of CSTV's programming will be games and studio-produced and

archival programs, with news and information making up the other half.

The network will carry sports ranging from some marquee sports like

basketball and football to lacrosse, hockey, baseball, volleyball, golf and

gymnastics. CSTV has lined up programming deals with more than 1,200

universities and scores of athletic conferences.

"Part of our mission is to help sports fans appreciate these sports in the

college calendar the way they do when they watch the Olympics," Bedol said.