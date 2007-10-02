CSTV to Air Football Documentary About Non-Football School

CSTV will debut 90-minute documentary The Peglegs of Stuyvesant High Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (EST).

The Peglegs of Stuyvesant High examines the football team at New York’s Stuyvesant High School, one of the most competitive public high schools in the country, but an institution that is hardly known for football.

The documentary focuses on three athletes: Romeo, a team captain who is waiting to see if he is accepted early to Harvard; Max, a first-time player who converts his anger into the game of football; and Aaron, who uses football as a way to cope with learning disabilities and the strict academic expectations of Stuyvesant.

The Peglegs of Stuyvesant High was produced and directed by Paulette Douglas of Red Paw Productions, in association with CSTV.