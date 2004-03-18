CSI Snags Sinese
CBS has snagged Gary Sinise to star in its New York spinoff of CSI: Miami, itself a spin-off of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. CSI: New York debuts in the fall withs Sinise playing Det. Rick Calucci.
A rather enthusiastic and definitely New York-centric Anthony Zuiker, one of the executive producers of the franchise, said this: "Gary Sinese and New York are solid gold. Together we are looking forward to bringing New Yorkers an important show in the Golden Era of Television."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.