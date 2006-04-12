CSI Showcases Trice Tune

CBS' CSI is teaming with Eminem protégé Obie Trice for an exclusive music video made entirely from clips of this Thursday’s CSI episode "Poppin' Tags," which showcases the performer's new single, "Snitch," featuring R&B singer Akon.

The network is making the music video available online via CBS.com. Free downloads of the single "Snitch" will be available on CBS.com for 48 hours after the Thursday broadcast of CSI.